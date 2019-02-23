Services
Susie S. Weinberg

Salinas -

Susie S Weinberg passed away peacefully at home after a battle with Cancer Feb. 13 2019. She was born May 2 1929 in Osaka, Japan. Came to Salinas in 1967 after meeting the love of her life, Herbert Weinberg during the Korean war where she was a nurse and he was a medic. They were married 36 years before Herbert's passing in 1991. Susie enjoyed bowling, traveling, dancing ,and socializing. She is survived by her sons,Mike (Sandra) and Dale Weinberg, 5 grand children and 3 great-grandchildren.

Per her request,no services will be held. Her ashes will be placed with her husband Herbert at the San Francisco national Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Healey Mortuary & Crematory/www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 23, 2019
