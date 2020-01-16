|
Thomas Elwood McDonald
Salinas - Thomas Elwood McDonald passed away on December 28, 2019 at his home in Salinas. Tom was born on October 26, 1938 in Tulare, Ca to Burt and Dorothy McDonald. Tom was very athletic and played a variety of sports. He played baseball, basketball, football and rugby in college; continuing on to Semi-Pro Rugby after college. He was the first Col. J.G. Boswell scholarship awardee graduating from Stanford University and was a former president and vice-president of his fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. Tom joined the Army and later the Reserves and was honorably discharged holding the rank of Captain. He was an avid book reader and loved cars. He spent many years working on his 1930 Ford Model A and was a member of multiple car clubs. Of his many professions, inspiring young mathematicians was certainly his favorite. In 1974 he married the love of his life whom he met on a blind date, Pauline. They have resided in Redding, Ca for several years and recently relocated back to Salinas.
This devoted father and husband was preceded in death by his parents, Burt and Dorothy, his brother, Ronald and his daughter, Elisabeth. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pauline; his sons, Ian Cain McDonald (Priscilla) and Andrew Dean McDonald (Sarah); his daughter, Andrea Maria McDonald (Thomas); his 7 grandchildren, Jonathan, Samantha, Danielle, Felicity, Nicholas, Lincoln, and Davis; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A Military interment will take place at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Rd. in Seaside, CA on Friday, January 24th at 11am. His Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 25th at Tarpy's Roadhouse, 2999 Salinas Hwy, Monterey, CA at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Redding Rambling A's Model A Ford Club of America or Grampa Model A Club (Salinas). To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020