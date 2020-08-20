Thomas Franklin Close



1942-2020



Thomas Franklin Close of Salinas, CA passed away at his home with family by his side on Monday, August 3, 2020. Tom gallantly fought a blood cancer disease known as Multiple Myeloma.



Tom graduated in 1960 from Tulare Union High School in Tulare, CA.



At a young age, Tom mastered the cement trade. In 1967, he moved his family to the Salinas Valley and began a new trade in carpentry. In 1976 Tom started Close Construction, a company he solely owned and maintained until a few weeks before his passing. Tom had amazing skills as a carpenter, building contractor, and was a master craftsman. Along with his carpentry skills, Tom also produced stain glass overlay. You can still see his biggest piece at the Palma High School Chapel. Tom was well known as a professional and perfectionist in both work and life.



Tom enjoyed working in his shop, building cabinets, refinishing furniture and gardening. His passion was collecting and restoring vintage cars, while also participating in local car shows. He was well known for hosting his family and friends, making him most famous for his skirt steak and country ribs. Tom also had a passion for everything 50's, including his colossal collection of memorabilia and love of 50's music.



Tom is survived by his High School Sweetheart and best friend, Katherine "Pat" Tristao Close. They were married 59 years and were looking forward to their 60th anniversary October 2020.



Tom is also survived by his daughters, Cathie Close Olivas (Whitney), Claudia Close Getz (Greg), his sister Debbie Sooter Devita (Phil) and grandchildren: Rachel, Chloe, Kyle and McKenzie. He also had seven nieces and nephews, eleven great nieces and nephews and one great-great niece and nephew.



Anyone Tom considered a friend is included as family. He always made friends everywhere he went as he was polite and treated everyone with respect.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Jeston Sooter, Ralph Close Sr., and his brothers Garry Close Sr. and Ralph Close Jr.



Due to COVID19, Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A Facebook page has been created for friends and family to share photos and stories about Tom. Tom Close Memorial Facebook page address is: @tomclosememorial









