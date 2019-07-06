Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Church
1 Railroad Avenue
Spreckels, CA
Timothy Edward Ryan


1953 - 2019
Timothy Edward Ryan Obituary
Timothy Edward Ryan

Spreckels - Timothy Edward Ryan, age 65, a lifelong resident of Spreckels, CA died Sunday, June 30, 2019.

He is survived by his 5 siblings and their spouses: Janet and Lloyd Smith, Patrick and Cheryl Ryan, Michael and Kim Ryan, Matthew Ryan, Mary Anne and Shawn Bates, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his loving village of neighbors who will dearly miss him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Joanne Ryan, his beloved dog, Minnie Me, as well as many friends and relatives, all of whom surely met him at the pearly gates.

Tim had endless love for family, friends and Motorcycles. His generosity and kind spirit will be fondly remembered.

A service for Tim will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at St Joseph's Church, 1 Railroad Avenue, Spreckel, CA. 93962.. It will be followed by a gathering for everyone at the old Ryan Home.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 6, 2019
