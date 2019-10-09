|
Timothy George Postier
Salinas - Timothy George Postier of Salinas CA passed away peacefully on June 6th 2019 with his wife by his side. The first of three children, he was born October 4th 1944 to Maxwell G and Orva M Postier in Alexandria LA where his father was stationed during WWII. Dad grew up in his tiny hometown of Leonard, just outside of Clearbook MN. There his father was the town blacksmith, the town sheriff and a railroad engineer! It was there he got his nickname as "the Leonard stop sign", because he ran to and from school every day, so if he was stopped for any reason you better pull over and let the farm traffic by! After his siblings were born the family bought a farm and moved out to the "country". He is one that had to legitimately "walk three miles in the snow" to get to school! Tim attended Clearbrook High School and afterwards entered the Navy in '65. When asked by the recruiter where he would like to go he said "nowhere with snow"! Dad was stationed at the Navy base in Monterey. Here he met his two future brother-in-laws (one was at Ft Ord). My uncles invited him to go home to San Jose with a few other guys to hang out for the weekend. There he met his future wife. Dad got out of the Navy in '69 working full time for Avis rent-a-car. He and Mom married in November of '69 and made Salinas their home raising 2 daughters. A chance meeting led to a call asking a friend if their shop could use a good welder. Dad was hired on at Hansen Farms in 1975 where he worked in the welding shop eventually becoming shop foreman. Dad worked there into the late '80s. He took his expertise to work for Salinas Valley Engineering and Manufacturing. There he was instrumental in the building of new harvesting equipment to be patented by SVEM seen at the famous Tulare Farm Shows and shipped around the world to growers. In June 1999 dad started his 4th and final job. He went to work for Chemical Lime (formerly Kaiser Refractory) but better known to locals as "The White Mountain". I think my dad worked 6 days a week his entire life! Dad and Mom made sure we had plenty of family time too. Many a weekend were spent on the beach where Dad loved to surf-fish. We spent a lot of time hiking at Toro Park and at our grandparents cabin in Twain Harte, fishing, hiking, cutting and hauling wood. The best were the weeks long road trips to MN or the National Parks every summer. It wasn't too long after high school that both of us girls got married and gave him his 5 grandchildren. Dad worked well into his retirement years retiring in June 2018. He was diagnosed with cancer less than a month later in July. We lost him the day after my birthday this June. That's part of why this is coming out so late. It took a long time to be able to write it, so I figured what better way to pay him tribute than on his birthday. Dad met many people in Ag up and down the Salinas Valley. His circle of friends was small but they were lifelong. When his former co-worker learned of his passing, he said "Tim was always here, he was part of the plant. You could always count on him to know how to do it, and do it right. He was pretty quiet, didn't talk a lot about personal stuff, but if it was related to work, look out, he was going to tell you what was what, especially if it was corporate not listening or trying to pull something. Tim was True Grit". That is actually a perfect statement of Dad. Humble and quiet until someone does something wrong or tries to pull a fast one. Ironic as John Wayne was his favorite cowboy.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Susan of almost 50 years. His daughter Allyson (Bill) Pumphrey, their kids Rebecca and Timothy of Salinas. His Daughter Amber Nordin and fiancé Richard Copeland and 3 kids, daughter Katie Nordin, her 4 children of Klamath Falls OR, and Brad and Hailey Copeland of Salinas. His brother Mark (Mickie) Postier their 3 children and their families. His sister Dawn (Dan) Rivera their daughter and her family, his brother-in-law, 2 sister-in-laws, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation was handled by Healey Mortuary. He will be interred later with his wife at the Central Coast Veteran's Cemetary on the former Fort Ord.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019