|
|
Timothy Parkison
Salinas - Timothy Wayne Parkison, 64, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.
Tim was born in Fort Hood, Texas, March 21, 1955 to Ralph and Virginia Parkison, the fourth of ultimately six children; one brother and four sisters.
After settling in Salinas Tim attended local schools and graduated from North Salinas High School in 1973. Tim met his future wife Connie while attending North High and they were married in 1974. Tim worked for Mission Linen Supply for over thirty-five years and recently retired as Sales Manager.
Tim was very active in his community having been a member of the Local Host Lions Club and the Salinas Chapter of the ECV (Clampers). Tim was also extremely active in his Church, Petra Bible Church, teaching Bible Studies and was on the Board of Elders. Tim loved outside activities, gardening and taking care of his Prunedale property, as well deep sea fishing with his nephew Bruce. He was also a Master at outdoor Bar-B-Qing. Tim had a very quick wit and humorous personality; his cooking skills were sought after by several local groups who appreciated excellent food and his gregarious personality. His story telling and jokes have achieved local legend within family and friends.
Tim is survived by his wife, Connie; brother Larry (Bobbi), and four sisters, Cheryl, Carol (Mel), Helen (David), and Rachel; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers interested parties may donate to Wycliffe Bible Translators International, Inc.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Petra Bable Church, 115 Iris Dr. Salinas, CA
Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas, CA
Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary. www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 10, 2019