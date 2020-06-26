Tina Louise Jimenez
Salinas - On June 12, 2020, on Loving Day, our sister, our mother, our friend, Tina Louise Jimenez, passed away surrounded in love. She lived most of her life in Salinas and enjoyed all the blessings of living in the Central California. Tina enjoyed cooking, hiking, beach combing, camping in Big Sur and walking her two little dogs. Her greatest love has always been her three sons, Ryan, Freddie and Dominic. She was devoted to her children; they were her north star.
Tina worked for 20 years at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and left as a pharmacy tech. Recently, she was a clerk at a local gas station. Tina enjoyed all the regular customers and old/new friends she met there. A sudden illness changed everything. Tina faced it all with determination and a feistiness her caregivers admired. She admired them too. They all comforted and supported her when her family and friends couldn't visit. Tina's goal during her illness was to go home and be with her kids and her dogs. She got her wish and her spirit is free.
Greeting her in heaven, her mother, Norma Humphrey Woodington, her stepfather, Bob Humphrey, her husband, Freddie Jimenez, and her beloved son, Ryan James Wilder. Tina's surviving family, her sons, Freddie (Naomi) Jimenez, and Dominic Cortez. Her sister, Laura (Greg) De Mars and her brother, Keith (Therese) Humphrey, and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her dogs, Loki and Nahla , fuzzy angels. We are hoping to celebrate Tina's life on what would have been her 60th birthday, September 12, 2020.
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.