Tina Marie Rioux
Tina Marie Rioux

Los Angeles - Tina Marie Rioux 51, of Los Angeles Ca. passed away Oct. 8, 2020 in Seaside Ca.

Tina was born in Brunswick Maine on April 6, 1969 to Paul Rioux and Gail Beebe.

Tina was in the insurance business for over 25 years, most recently working for the SAG Pension Plan. Tina married in 1996 and became a loving mother in 2002 to her only child Makenna Vasconez.

She is survived by her daughter, Makenna Vasconez, father, Paul Rioux and stepmother Carolyn Rioux, brother, Brandon Rioux and sister-in-law Jennifer Rioux, sisters, Crystal Strother and Charlene Navarro, brothers-in-law, Jason Strother and Jesse Navarro, niece Grace Strother, uncle, Loren Beebe, cousins, Jennifer Simmons, LaDonna Vargas, Joline Murillo, Yvonne Vallejo, Peter Vallejo & ex-husband Mike Vasconez.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Marie & Ira Beebe, mother, Gail Beebe, brother, Sean Rioux, aunt, Judy & uncle Agapito Vallejo.

Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.

Rosary will be held 7:00p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Chapel Service will be 10:00a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, Ca. 93907.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
