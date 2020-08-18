Tina Perez Campbell
Salinas - With her loving family by her side she finished her race and kept the faith on August 16, 2020. Tina was born on March 17, 1971 in Watsonville.
Tina leaves her loving husband Steve Campbell of 15 years, her 3 children Gina Morgan, Jessica (Tim) Matlack, Jesse John Morgan and two grandchildren Lanyah Duran and Jayden Perez. Her parents John and Helen Perez of Watsonville, her two sisters Dolores Perez, Lisa (Mark) Tanner both of Sacramento her mother in law Chris Campbell and many nieces and nephews.
Tina for most of her life was a school bus driver, 25 years. Not only driving a bus is what she loved, it was her passion. She loved her family was important to her she was a member of the Venture church. Her grandson was the high of her life, she was with him from day (1) one up till her passing, she cherished every minute with him.
She battled cancer for 3 years. She did not lose her fight, but she won her life with Christ. She is now home with no more pain. She will Truly be missed and loved.
Funeral services and a celebration of Tina's life will be held by the family.
