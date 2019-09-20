|
Tom R. Lingley
San Diego - Tom Lingley, 74, passed away peacefully at home with family and his loyal dog, Baxter, on September 16, 2019, after a battle with an incurable disease.
Born June 24, 1945 in Salinas, CA to Albert and Verna Lingley, the elder of 2 children, Tom graduated from North Salinas High School, class of 1963. Seven days after graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy. Tom's active duty service included 3 tours in Viet Nam, 2 aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (CVA-31) and one aboard the USS Oriskany (CVA-34).
After his honorable discharge on June 24, 1969, Tom continued for more than 23 years in the Naval Reserve achieving a rank of Master Chief Electrician Mate. During his Reserve service, Tom was recalled to active duty to serve in Operation Desert Storm aboard the battleship USS Missouri (BB-63), earning him a Navy Combat Action Ribbon for having been fired upon in the Persian Gulf off Kuwait. Tom served his country with pride for 30 years, 6mos and 12 days.
Tom began his civilian career after discharge as a shipboard electrician at the Hunter's Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco, CA. He specialized in servicing Navy aircraft carrier catapult and arresting gear systems and advanced in his career to become a Planner Estimator/Project Manager. Base closures brought relocations, from Hunter's Point to Alameda NAS in 1973, and later to North Island NAS in 1996, where Tom worked until retiring in August 2000.
An avid golfer, Tom played for 20 years and was a member of the SOG golf club. When arthritis made holding a golf club unbearable Tom explored other hobbies to occupy his time. Tom became a gun enthusiast and amassed a respectable collection including a Henry .357 rifle, Springfield 1911 .45 handgun, and black powder weapons.
Devoted husband, father and grandfather, steadfast friend and neighbor, Tom will be fondly remembered for his quick wit, readiness to help, easy conversation, and undeterred curiosity. Tom is survived by his wife, his sister, 2 daughters, 3 stepsons, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
Tom requested that he be cremated and that no services were to be held. To offer your condolences please thank a vet, and consider supporting the VFW.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019