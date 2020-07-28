1/1
Tony Anthony Merillana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Anthony Merillana

Salinas - On July 24, 2020, our Lord called home Tony A. Merillana, 75, of Salinas, California with his loving family by his side. Tony was born in Tucson, Arizona. He was a true warrior of strength and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a wonderful, loving Father and Papa and his grandkids' number one fan. He loved music and his favorite past time was long drives in his car while listening to his favorite music. He loved to dance, live music and going to concerts and music festivals. He loved sports and was a die-hard Raiders, Lakers, and Dodgers fan. He was a hard worker and worked for Social Security Administration for over 30 years until his retirement.

Tony is survived by his loved ones Inez Merillana, children Antoinette Fernandez (John), Cecilia Merillana (Brad),Tony Merillana, Sonia Saenz, and Audrey Appleby. His sisters Linda Merillana and Pat Merillana, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Tony Merillana, Sr. and Lupe Agraan, his baby sister Cecilia and Sister Carmen Gutierrez.

His passing leaves a huge void and he will be deeply and forever missed by family and friends. The Lord blessed us with you. We love you Dad/Papa. Semper Fidelis!

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Private Services will take place.

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alta Vista Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alta Vista Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved