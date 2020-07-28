Tony Anthony Merillana
Salinas - On July 24, 2020, our Lord called home Tony A. Merillana, 75, of Salinas, California with his loving family by his side. Tony was born in Tucson, Arizona. He was a true warrior of strength and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a wonderful, loving Father and Papa and his grandkids' number one fan. He loved music and his favorite past time was long drives in his car while listening to his favorite music. He loved to dance, live music and going to concerts and music festivals. He loved sports and was a die-hard Raiders, Lakers, and Dodgers fan. He was a hard worker and worked for Social Security Administration for over 30 years until his retirement.
Tony is survived by his loved ones Inez Merillana, children Antoinette Fernandez (John), Cecilia Merillana (Brad),Tony Merillana, Sonia Saenz, and Audrey Appleby. His sisters Linda Merillana and Pat Merillana, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Tony Merillana, Sr. and Lupe Agraan, his baby sister Cecilia and Sister Carmen Gutierrez.
His passing leaves a huge void and he will be deeply and forever missed by family and friends. The Lord blessed us with you. We love you Dad/Papa. Semper Fidelis!
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Private Services will take place.
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com