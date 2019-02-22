Services
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church
22 Stone Street
Salinas, CA
Tony Francisco Silveira Obituary
Tony Francisco Silveira

Salinas - Tony Francisco Silveira passed away on February 15, 2019 at age 88. A native of Faial Azores, he settled in Salinas with his wife and young son, eventually becoming an American citizen. He lived and worked in Salinas his whole life and retired as a green's keeper for the City of Salinas. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, a supporter of the Portuguese community, a generous soul, and an active basket weaver in his retirement. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his son Tony Silveira Jr, daughter-in-law Heidi, and grandchild Carol. He leaves behind numerous loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 5:00pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Rosary will be held 3:00pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Funeral Mass will be held 1:30pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 22, 2019
