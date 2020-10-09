Tony Frank Mendoza
Salinas - In loving memory of Tony Frank Mendoza. Born July 5, 1944, he was called to heaven September 30, 2020 at the age of 76. He was a life resident of Salinas.
Tony is survived by his mother, Connie O. Mendoza, siblings, Christina, Jerry, Andy, and Paul. His Children, Connie, Angie, Monica, and Antonio Mendoza, his grandchildren, Porfirio, Desiree, Elizabeth, Lorenzo, Rayann, Temo, and Gabriel, his great grandchildren, Jerry, Matthew, Aiyanna, and Lorenzo, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his brothers, Ernie, Steven, Daniel, and David.
Tony was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a avid baseball fan and very active in the baseball community. He was retired from Granite Rock and was devoted to his landscaping business, Tony's Tree Service. He was honest, outspoken and had a huge heart. Some of his best times were spent with his family and friends BBQing in the backyard. He had a huge impact in many peoples lives. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
Visitation will be held at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1 - 8 PM.
Services will be held at the Mortuary, Friday, at 6:00 PM.
