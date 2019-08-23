Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Cabrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula Santos Cabrera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ursula Santos Cabrera Obituary
Ursula Santos Cabrera

Folsom - Ursula Santos Cabrera 93, former residence of Salinas passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Folsom, CA. She was born April 16, 1926 in Suban, Bacolor, Pampanga, Philippines.

Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St. Salinas, CA. 93901

Funeral Service will be 11:00a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ursula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now