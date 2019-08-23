|
|
Ursula Santos Cabrera
Folsom - Ursula Santos Cabrera 93, former residence of Salinas passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Folsom, CA. She was born April 16, 1926 in Suban, Bacolor, Pampanga, Philippines.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St. Salinas, CA. 93901
Funeral Service will be 11:00a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 23, 2019