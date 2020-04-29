|
|
Valerie Ann Boggiatto Murphy
Klamath Falls - On April 23, 2020 Valerie Ann Boggiatto Murphy, age 71, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away after a long illness. She and her husband, Stephen P. Murphy, had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She was born December 1, 1948 in Salinas, California and raised in Castroville, California.
She attended Castroville School then graduated from North Salinas High School in 1967. Valerie was an accomplished musician who performed with the Watsonville Community Concert and Marching Band for 38 years. She also loved animals. Valerie and Stephen were known for their dancing abilities and were very light on their feet!
Valerie is survived by her husband, Stephen, her brother Michael Boggiatto and his wife, Lucia, of Monterey, and her nephew Geno Boggiatto of San Francisco.
She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Albina (nee Ostarello) Boggiatto of Castroville. At her request, there will be no services. Donations to the Klamath Animal Shelter (http://www.klamathanimalshelter.org) made in Valerie's name would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020