Verenia Marie Cox
Salinas - Verenia Marie Cox, 61 of Salinas passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born April 27, 1959 in Watsonville, CA.
She was a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN/Home Health Care Nurse), approximately 35 years in the local Salinas community.
Verenia is preceded in death by, Augustine Sandoval (Life Partner). Herbert L. Cox (Father).
She is survived by, Tanya Dorado, Daughter, of Los Banos, California. Salvador Dorado, Son-in-Law, of Los Banos, California. Isabella Dorado, granddaughter, of Los Banos, California. Xavier Dorado, of Los Banos, California. Jean Cox, Mother, of Salinas California. Debbie Fort, Sister, of Corralitos, California. Gary Fort, Brother-in Law, of Corralitos, California. Allan Cox, Brother, of Salinas, California. Rick Cox, Brother, of Eugene, Oregon. Carol Juul, Sister-in-Law, of Eugene, Oregon. Darlene Riojas, Aunt, of Watsonville, California. Jennifer Fort Van Sweden, Niece, of Redding, California. Brian Fort, Nephew, of Corralitos, California. Taylor Cox, Nephew, of Las Vegas, Nevada. Miranda Cox, Niece, of Irvine, California. Caden Cox, Nephew of Las Vegas, Emma Juul, Niece, of Eugene, Oregon. Lastly, numerous loved Cousins.
A Memorial Services will be held 1:30p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 West San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901
Memorials to: Should friends desire, as an expression of sympathy, Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
