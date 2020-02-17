|
|
Vicenta Buen
Salinas - Vicenta Respicio Buen passed away on Tuesday February 11th at the age of 90. She was born July 3rd, 1929 in Balabak, Palawan, Philippines, and was raised by her parents, Antonio Respicio and Epiphania Manlino Respicio along with two sisters: Marina and Brigida, one brother Jose, twins that passed in childhood, and another sister that passed in infancy. She grew up there until the age of 25 when she moved to Salinas, CA with her husband Rufino Buen. She worked for 40 years at Windsor Skyline Care Center as a nurses aid.
Up to her passing, Vicenta was very well loved by her children, grandchildren, and those that knew her. Vicenta enjoyed cooking for her family on Sundays and holidays. She kept a well tended garden and regularly attended mass at Madonna Del Sasso. She found joy in watching her family grow, family gatherings every week, and making sure you had something to eat. She mostly sat back to watch and listen to everyone, and would occasionally ask a question, make a comment, or rarely interject with a hilarious one liner.
She had a selfless love, a discerning wisdom, and an always unexpected sense of humor. Vicenta was a truly exceptional woman who deeply effected those around her and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Vicenta is survived by her children, Rudy, Velma (Eric), Christine (Raul), Adeline (Casey), along with five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Vicenta was predeceased by her parents, siblings excepting Marina, and her loving husband.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 11 - 1 PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd, Salinas.
Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 PM Monday at the Mortuary Chapel.
Burial will follow atthe Garden of Memories Cedmetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas.
For online condolences, please visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020