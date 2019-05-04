|
Vicki Arias
May 5, 1958 - April 19, 1996
Happy 61th Birthday Mom! We all miss you very much since you have left us. We will all be thinking of you on your birthday & Mother's Day! Mom, I can't believe it has been twenty-three years since you have been gone from this Earth! It has gone by so fast, I can't believe it!
George, David, Candice & I are all doing well. I do speak to my brothers & sister often; even though we all live in different states. Your grandsons are getting big so fast! Even though they are nineteen, almost twenty years old; they are still growing like weeds. In fact, they both past me up in height!
Andrew is going to Hartnell College for a degree in Carpentry. After he finishing Hartnell College, he will be transferring to Chico State. He also works part-time at Baskin Robins. Andrew doesn't have a girlfriend right now; however, he dates different girls, because he is focused on school & his job.
Allen graduated from Salinas High School last year. We are very proud of Allen & all of his barriers; didn't stop him from getting that HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA! He is now going to Hartnell College for General Education. He doesn't know what he wants to do yet. He keeps changing his mind!
He got a part-time job at Pastabilitys. He loves his new job! This is his first job he has ever had! But he's doing it & going to school. My friend, Christina, bought a small car & she is going to teach Allen how to drive; because he doesn't like my big car & Andrew always has my little car.
We aren't going on vacation this year; because we are going to Las Vegas in 2020, for the twins 21st birthday! For being twins, they are the TOTAL OPPOSITE!! Andrew is always on the go; he never wants to stop! However, Allen wants to be home all the time playing Play Station!
Mom……………I wish you were here to see all the good things that came my way in life! I have been a single Mom, since the boys were one-half year's old!! I came from nothing………. & now I am on top of the WORLD! It was a struggle……but I never gave up; & I can honestly say I'VE MADE IT IN LIFE!
Nothing was ever given to me; because I worked very hard my whole life. Thank God, I do have Grandma Donna & Grandpa Louie Arias & my Aunts & Uncles to turn to; if I ever need any help. I know I'm not alone in this world!
I think I miss you the MOST! I will never forget you Mom; no matter how many years go by!
Hugs & Kisses ~ Love your Children & Grandchildren Always,
Donna, George, David & Candice
Grandchildren - Allen, Andrew, Joey, Madison & Damien Wheatley
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 4, 2019