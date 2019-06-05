Services
Prunedale - Victor Morales, resident of Monterey County for over 30 years, passed away on May 18th, 2019 peacefully at home and surrounded by his family. He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico in 1956 and moved to the United States when he was a small boy. He became a general contractor and owned and operated ABCO General Contracting company until his death.

He was a member of Harbor Chapel Church as well as the church music ministry. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and dedicated friend. Victor had a passion for music and was one of the original and key members of the Try Unity Christian rock band. He sang, played, and taught the guitar, a legacy he has passed on to his children. He volunteered at the Pajaro Rescue Mission playing music and bringing hope and love to many. He had a great passion for soccer. He was a volunteer AYSO referee administrator and coach for over 25 years. He was a proud father of eight children and 10 grandchildren. He enjoyed scuba diving and fishing in the Monterey Bay regularly.

Victor was a loving person and always had something encouraging and heartfelt to say.

Friends describe him as "passionate and a devoted man of God."

He is survived by his wife, Colleen; his 8 children- Kara, Julie (Rod), James, Stanley, Bishop, Christina, Elizabeth and Rose (Nathan); his 10 grandchildren- Catherine, Ayden, Natalia, Mariah, Aaliah, Alexander, Leo James, Brynlee and Halo; his 6 brothers-Ernesto, Raul, Humberto, Cesar, Jose Luis, Nicolas Esparza; and his 4 sisters- Carmen, Micaela Battle, Martha, Hilda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Harbor Chapel Church on Saturday, June 8th at 11am.

The family suggests that any memorial contributions be sent to Harbor Chapel Church, 620 Dolan Rd, Moss Landing, Ca 95039.
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 5, 2019
