Vincent Farrell
Prunedale - Vincent Farrell, motorcycle enthusiast, tool collector, dependable friend, partner, brother, grandpa and dad, died on January 29, 2019.
If you were lucky enough to know Vince, you know that he was humorous, resourceful, always willing to help, and could tell you the "best way" to do just about anything. He was mechanically minded, a very hard worker and loved spending time on projects; from building a house, restoring and repairing cars, to building motorcycles—his biggest passion! A perfect day for him was a relaxing motorcycle ride on a beautiful road with friends, followed by an "ice-cold beer" & steak dinner.
Vince was born to Paul and Rosemary "Mickey" Farrell and raised in Salinas. He graduated from North Salinas High School in 1974, and primarily worked in the agricultural industry throughout his career. He worked for Grower's Ice Co. for 22 years until his retirement.
Dedicated life partner to Delaina Dickison. Proud father of Casey (John) Carey. Loving grandpa of Rainier. Brother of Tim, Andy, Chris, Mike and Dan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Vince will take place at Noon on March 23, 2019 at The American Legion in Prunedale, Post 593, 8300 Prunedale North Road, Prunedale, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 9, 2019