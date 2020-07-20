1/1
Vincent (Vince) White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent (Vince) White

Vincent (Vince) White passed away on May 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula.

Vince loved interacting with people. He enjoyed volunteering in community activities, entering his baked goods in the Monterey County Fair, and collecting blue ribbons. He was very involved in church functions, serving in the choir and usher board and socializing with family and friends. Earlier in life Vince enjoyed summer camp and bowling.

Vince attended MPC and Hartnell. He was adamant about education.

Vince was a Toastmaster of both DLI and C-Side Clubs, holding the rank of Able Toastmaster (ATM), serving in many offices and loved going to the competitions and conferences. He loved sharing funny stories and making people laugh.

Vince is survived by his mother Gloria Norton White, sisters Sherry and Sonya, grandmother Faye Coleman, aunts, uncles, two nieces, three nephews, many cousins and friends. Vince was predeceased by his father Kenneth White and grandparents Joe and Vivian White.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 160 Seaside Court, Marina on Friday, July 24 at 11:00 am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved