Salinas - Viola B. McAdams of Salinas passed away on the morning of April 9, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1932 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Her parents were the Reverend Walter and Minnie Mae Warner.

Viola spent many years in San Francisco raising her three children and waitressing at several restaurants. In 1970, she moved to Salinas to be near her sister Dorothy and become the owner-operator of McAdams Toro Place. She was always the caregiver and took pride in serving her regulars. Viola made many lifelong friends there that she very much appreciated.

Viola is survived by her son Michael Hubley and his daughter Julie. Also her daughter Valorie (Brian) Jeska and their children Heather (James) Espana and Eric (Paula) Jeska. Viola left behind seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Sawyer, Nathan, Chloe, Desiree, Marc, Allesandra, all who she loved dearly.

Viola was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy (Jim) Retrum, her brother Edmund (Juanita) Warner, and her daughter Lori McMaster.

Cremation to take place at Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas and online condolences at www.healeymortuary.com. Interment is at a later date at Mission Memorial Park, Seaside. In lieu of flowers, Viola wished for donations in her memory to be made to the VNA Hospice of Salinas. We are all grateful for the amazing care of all their loving staff.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -