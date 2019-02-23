|
|
Virginia Catiel Garcia Randall
El Cerrito - May 3, 1930 - January 28, 2019
Virginia (Virge) Randall, 88, passed away on January 28, 2019 after a brief illness. She was loving spouse to John M. Randall, beloved sister and cousin, and devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Virge was born in Salinas, California to Henry and Felisa Garcia.
Family and faith brought purpose and meaning to Virge's life. She is survived by her husband John (49 years), sister Marjorie, brother-in-law Isaias, sister-in-law Aurelie, cousin Dolores, and many nieces and nephews in the United States and Philippines. Virge was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmie and Samuel, and sisters, Medring, Rose, Evelyn and Dorothy.
Virge's loving spirit and generous personality will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to a Rosary on February 28th at 6 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center (510-234-2012) in San Pablo. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on March 1st at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in El Cerrito.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 23, 2019