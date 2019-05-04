|
Vivian Marie (Bryant) Wedderburn
Visalia - Our Mother, Vivian Marie (Bryant) Wedderburn, passed away quietly at her home in Visalia, California on February 6, 2019.
Mom was born in Salinas, California on May 2, 1941, to Frank & Melba Bryant. She was a 1959 graduate of Salinas High, and married our father, Donald Wedderburn on June 12, 1960. The three of us, Bill Wedderburn (Tiffany), Kelly Johnson and Toni Damron, will cherish the love and support she provided to us, her eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Our Mother is recently preceded in death by her sister, Frances Viau, and is survived by her 3 brothers, TJ, Walt and Willie Bryant and 1 sister, Margie Trigg. She worked for the County of Monterey for twenty-five years prior to her retirement in 2003. She had many friends and extended family that will miss her friendship, love, and compassion. In retirement, Mom was an avid reader and occasional traveler, who loved music and loved to dance.
We will have a Celebration of Life for Mom on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Salinas Elks Lodge, 614 Airport Blvd, Salinas CA 93905, from 3:00 - 7:00 pm.
