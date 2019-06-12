|
Wanda Patricia Smoot
Salinas - Wanda Patricia Smoot went on to be with our Lord at 5:55 PM on June 8, 2019. Wanda, known as Sissy, was dearly loved by her family and friends. She was born in McCrory, Arkansas, May 31, 1952, on a farm and was delivered by a midwife who she was named after. She was the third of six children. Her early years were spent in Alisal. She attended El Sausal junior high and Alisal high school. Born as the daughter of Arkansas sharecroppers, she was a no-nonsense individual. She never complained about her illness or the pain she was enduring. She always did her best to help family, friends, and strangers. Her passion was a deck of cards and played them on her iPad up until the day she passed. If it involved dice, cards, or the spinning of a wheel, she loved it.
Survived by loving husband Earl Smoot, daughters Kathy Smith and Beverly Horner both of Salinas, granddaughters Trinity Smith of the family home and Brittney Byrd along with husband Chris of Houston, Texas, grandson Brian Horner of Salinas, great-granddaughter Harbor Byrd, sister-in-law Janie Riccobono and husband Joseph from Monterey, California, brother Willie Williamson of Little Rock, Arkansas, niece Rose Hutcheson of Visalia and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held 3:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 12, 2019