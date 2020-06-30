Wanda V. Lawrence



7/29/1927 - 6/20/2020



Wanda V. Lawrence passed away in Morgan Hill, CA on June 20, 2020 at the age of 92 surrounded by her family. Wanda was a long-term resident of Salinas, CA.



Wanda was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan and grew up in the Battle Creek, Michigan area. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1949 with a Bachelor's degree in Education.



Wanda was involved in many charities and organizations in the Salinas area including: Peter Rabbit Children's Home Society, Salinas Performing Arts, and AAUW. She was an avid card player and played in several bridge groups.



Wanda married Roger H. Knopf in 1952 at a wedding held in her parents' home. They moved multiple times over the next twelve years due to work transfers and settled in Salinas in 1964. They were very happily married until Roger's passing in 1981.



Wanda married Lew Lawrence in 1987 and they resided in Salinas. They loved to travel in their RV crossing the US and Canada multiple times. They also loved to travel internationally with friends.



Wanda is survived by four sons, William (Jana) Knopf, Maple Valley, WA, Roger (Christine) Knopf, Seattle, WA, Robert (Cherie) Knopf, Morgan Hill, CA and David (Suzi) Knopf, Felton CA., seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Dana & Viola Hawley, brother Robert Hawley, and both husbands, Roger H. Knopf and Lew Lawrence.



A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe for groups to gather in the future. All will be welcome to attend and celebrate Wanda's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northminster Presbyterian Church at 315 E. Alvin Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.









