William E. "Bill" Parker
William "Bill" E. Parker

Salinas - William "Bill" E. Parker, was born in San Luis Obispo, CA on May 17, 1931. He was born to Leslie William Parker of Montana and Gladys Molinari of San Luis Obispo, CA.

He was a lifelong resident of Monterey County and served in the US Navy as an airplane mechanic, spending time on the USS Kearsarge. He then came back to Monterey County and met his wife of 43 years, Helen (Herrera) Parker.

He owned a couple of gas stations, one with his father in Chualar, CA, and as a pass time he built and raced super modified cars throughout the state.

They raised two children, Janice Parker Habluetzel and Leslie (Chad) W. Parker and had 4 grandchildren, Chris Habluetzel, Melanie Parker, Max Habluetzel and Kyle Parker.

Bill spent a number of years employed by Monterey County Public Works department before retiring in 1992. His retirement past times included spending time with his grandkids, cooking, restoring classic cars and entering them in local car shows. He was an active member of the VFW Post 6849 in Spreckels as a bartender and coordinated monthly holiday dinners.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen, his parents and two sisters, Nancy Quisenberry and Doris Blankenship.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM, Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com








Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
