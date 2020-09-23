1/1
William Edwin Foletta
William Edwin Foletta

Monterey - On September 20th, 2020, Mr. William (Bill) Edwin Foletta, died at 94 years old in Monterey, CA, with Narda Foletta, wife of 66 years, by his side. Bill, often called the "Big Swiss," was born March 14th, 1926, and lived in King City for almost all of his life and maintained operations of the family ranch for over 40 years. He enjoyed golfing, morning cards with friends, barbecuing with family, and watching gameshows in adjacent armchairs with his wife. He served in the army in Japan from 1954-1955, was a proud St Mary's alumni, and active member of both the Lyons Club and St John's Catholic Church. He is survived by wife Bernarda Foletta, 4 children: Diana, Laurie, Wes and Jody, 9 grandchildren: Carly, Bronson, Leighann, Lacee, Hunter, MJ, Chase, Wyatt, and Madison, and 3 great grandchildren: Presley, Madden and RJ. Preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Florence, sister Eleanor and daughter Donna.




Published in The Salinas Californian from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
