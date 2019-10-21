|
Salinas - William Howard Unterzuber, Jr.
William "Willie" Howard Unterzuber, Jr., 77, of Salinas, California, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019.
He is survived by Kathryn, his wife of 52 years and his two children: Nickole Unterzuber Bowman of West River, Maryland and Stephen Robert Unterzuber of Salinas. He had 6 grandchildren.
Willie was born on February 22, 1942 in Greybull, Wyoming. After graduating from Greybull High School, he joined the United States Army where he served from 1959 until retirement in 1985. He served three tours in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 and again from 1970 to 1971. He was awarded the Purple Heart twice for wounds received in action and was a three time recipient of the Bronze Star.
After retiring from the Army, he was well known in the local poker scene as a dealer and player. He continued to play right up to his death.
In addition to his affinity for poker, Willie was a lover of animals, model trains, keeping tabs on the local track scene and the Oakland Raiders. The family is appreciative of all condolence messages and in lieu of a service, the family asks that you make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019