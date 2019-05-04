Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for William Helm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph Helm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Joseph Helm Obituary
William Joseph Helm

Salinas - William Joseph Helm, 79, of Salinas went home to Jesus on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born September 15, 1939 in Hanford, CA.

Bill was a sheet metal worker, by trade. After earning his contractor's license, he designed and built the home that their family has lived in since 1975 and will continue to be a homestead for generations to come. After his retirement, he went to work for Whitehurst Muller Funeral Home and Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was a member of Madonna del Sasso Church, Knights of Columbus 5140, Kawinas of Salinas, and Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 104.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurley Vane Helm and Eula Gates Helm.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joan Marie Helm of Salinas, daughters, Denise Helm Blackman (Tom) of San Jose, CA., Jeannine Woerz (Glenn) of Park Ridge, IL., brother, Doyle Lee Helm of Lewistown, MT., 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 4 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now