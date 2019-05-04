|
|
William Joseph Helm
Salinas - William Joseph Helm, 79, of Salinas went home to Jesus on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born September 15, 1939 in Hanford, CA.
Bill was a sheet metal worker, by trade. After earning his contractor's license, he designed and built the home that their family has lived in since 1975 and will continue to be a homestead for generations to come. After his retirement, he went to work for Whitehurst Muller Funeral Home and Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
He was a member of Madonna del Sasso Church, Knights of Columbus 5140, Kawinas of Salinas, and Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 104.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurley Vane Helm and Eula Gates Helm.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joan Marie Helm of Salinas, daughters, Denise Helm Blackman (Tom) of San Jose, CA., Jeannine Woerz (Glenn) of Park Ridge, IL., brother, Doyle Lee Helm of Lewistown, MT., 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 4 to May 8, 2019