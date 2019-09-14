Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
22 Stone Street
Salinas, CA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery
on the former Fort Ord
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Raymond (Bill) Cunningham Sr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Raymond (Bill) Cunningham Sr. Obituary
William (Bill) Raymond Cunningham, Sr.

Salinas - William (Bill) Raymond Cunningham, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bill was born March 16, 1931, in Ute, Iowa to Dorothy L. (Cole) Cunningham and Raymond Roderick Cunningham.

Bill is survived by his Wife of 64 years, Helga Cecilia (Rodens) Cunningham, 7 Children Bill, Jr. (Gail), Alex, Rick, Dan (Ann), Cecilia Anderson (Jim), Patricia Salao (Sam), Tina Gines (Brian); 17 Grandchildren,16 G Grandchildren, and 3 GG Grandchildren and his sister Judy Cunningham.

Rosary will be held at 7:00pm, on October 10, 2019, at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Funeral mass will be held on October 11, 2019, at 9:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 followed by internment, with full military honors, at 2:00pm at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery on the former Fort Ord.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now