William (Bill) Raymond Cunningham, Sr.
Salinas - William (Bill) Raymond Cunningham, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bill was born March 16, 1931, in Ute, Iowa to Dorothy L. (Cole) Cunningham and Raymond Roderick Cunningham.
Bill is survived by his Wife of 64 years, Helga Cecilia (Rodens) Cunningham, 7 Children Bill, Jr. (Gail), Alex, Rick, Dan (Ann), Cecilia Anderson (Jim), Patricia Salao (Sam), Tina Gines (Brian); 17 Grandchildren,16 G Grandchildren, and 3 GG Grandchildren and his sister Judy Cunningham.
Rosary will be held at 7:00pm, on October 10, 2019, at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral mass will be held on October 11, 2019, at 9:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 followed by internment, with full military honors, at 2:00pm at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery on the former Fort Ord.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 14, 2019