William "Bill" Riedinger
Salinas - William "Bill" Riedinger Bill was born May 28, 1948 in Oakland, Ca. He lived in Antioch, Ca until the age of 11. He moved to Salinas in 1960 and spent the rest of his life there. Bill worked and retired from McCormick Schilling.
He was in the Boy Scouts, Civil Air Patrol at Salinas Airport and a member of the Knight of Columbus Council 1948. Bill's favorite football team was the San Francisco 49ers.
Bill graduated from North Salinas High School and Hartnell College. He enjoyed being with family and friends and his dog Rusty.
He preceded in death by his parents Bill and Betty Riedinger and son Scott Riedinger.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years Sara Garcia Riedinger of Salinas, daughters, Krista Benson and Heather Knapp of Oregon and Robby Riedinger of Powell, Wyoming. Brother, Bob Riedinger and Sister, Anamarie Hudson, Seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
Our special thank you to RN Juliet and CNA Yvette from Heartland Hospice Care.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be held 7:00p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 9:30a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019