William "Bill" Wainscott
Salinas - William "Bill" Wainscott 93 of Salinas passed away Friday afternoon, May 15, 2020, at Brookdale Salinas assisted living facility. Bill was born June 22, 1926, in San Francisco, CA and moved to Salinas in the early 1930's. Bill graduated from Salinas High School in the early 1940's. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Juanita (Scott) Wainscott for 68 years. Both are retirees of Pacific Bell.
Bill proudly served his country in the Navy. He served his community participating in the Elks BPOE #614 over 50 years, Native Sons of the Golden West over 19 years, Salinas California Rodeo (Trophy Committee) for many years, The American Legion 19 years, AT&T Pioneers and one of his favorites Salinas Ramblers Motorcycle Club as a "Lifetime Member" Rider 7, American Motorcycle Assoc. "Lifetime Member."
Bill is survived by his wife, Juanita Wainscott: Daughter, Lynda Wainscott Robinson (Robert): Son, William "Wonka" Wainscott (Helen): Grandchildren, Shawn Hall (Donald), Sharri Kemper, Chris Gentry (Magdalena): Great Grandchildren, Garrett, Molly and Leah Hall: Joel and Taylor Kemper, and Elena Gentry: Great-Great Grandchildren, Cyrus and Eden Rae Kemper.
Bill's daughter's favorite times with him as a teenager was working on her 1940 Ford, long nights working on the engine, going to many motorcycle races at the rodeo grounds, San Jose Mile and Sacramento Mile.
Bills son Wonka will miss the American Legion dinners and the Motorcycle races. Dad loved to help work on his bike in the pits. During one race Wonka blew an engine. Lynda and Wonka, still in leathers and hot shoe on raced home, got the part we needed, back to the pits fixed bike and won the main. The three of us were so elated. Along with tuning Wonka's bike, Bill also wrenched for the late great Ricky Graham and Chris Carr. He was always there to help any rider.
Bills granddaughters will miss all the trips to Lake San Antonio, he taught them to always show up early, how to check the oil in the engine and air in tires. Shawn and Sharri loved when he went to the Ramblers Meetings on Thursday night "consequently" he would stop at Winchell's and they knew there would be yummy donuts in the morning. Shawn was immensely proud he walked her down the aisle at her wedding.
Our hearts are heavy. He was the most reliable, responsible person ever.
Per Bills request, there will be no services. Donations in lieu of flowers to: The Ramblers or BPOE #614.
The family would like to thank the loving staff at Brookdale of Salinas, VNA Hospice and Dr. Peter Oppenheim.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Salinas - William "Bill" Wainscott 93 of Salinas passed away Friday afternoon, May 15, 2020, at Brookdale Salinas assisted living facility. Bill was born June 22, 1926, in San Francisco, CA and moved to Salinas in the early 1930's. Bill graduated from Salinas High School in the early 1940's. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Juanita (Scott) Wainscott for 68 years. Both are retirees of Pacific Bell.
Bill proudly served his country in the Navy. He served his community participating in the Elks BPOE #614 over 50 years, Native Sons of the Golden West over 19 years, Salinas California Rodeo (Trophy Committee) for many years, The American Legion 19 years, AT&T Pioneers and one of his favorites Salinas Ramblers Motorcycle Club as a "Lifetime Member" Rider 7, American Motorcycle Assoc. "Lifetime Member."
Bill is survived by his wife, Juanita Wainscott: Daughter, Lynda Wainscott Robinson (Robert): Son, William "Wonka" Wainscott (Helen): Grandchildren, Shawn Hall (Donald), Sharri Kemper, Chris Gentry (Magdalena): Great Grandchildren, Garrett, Molly and Leah Hall: Joel and Taylor Kemper, and Elena Gentry: Great-Great Grandchildren, Cyrus and Eden Rae Kemper.
Bill's daughter's favorite times with him as a teenager was working on her 1940 Ford, long nights working on the engine, going to many motorcycle races at the rodeo grounds, San Jose Mile and Sacramento Mile.
Bills son Wonka will miss the American Legion dinners and the Motorcycle races. Dad loved to help work on his bike in the pits. During one race Wonka blew an engine. Lynda and Wonka, still in leathers and hot shoe on raced home, got the part we needed, back to the pits fixed bike and won the main. The three of us were so elated. Along with tuning Wonka's bike, Bill also wrenched for the late great Ricky Graham and Chris Carr. He was always there to help any rider.
Bills granddaughters will miss all the trips to Lake San Antonio, he taught them to always show up early, how to check the oil in the engine and air in tires. Shawn and Sharri loved when he went to the Ramblers Meetings on Thursday night "consequently" he would stop at Winchell's and they knew there would be yummy donuts in the morning. Shawn was immensely proud he walked her down the aisle at her wedding.
Our hearts are heavy. He was the most reliable, responsible person ever.
Per Bills request, there will be no services. Donations in lieu of flowers to: The Ramblers or BPOE #614.
The family would like to thank the loving staff at Brookdale of Salinas, VNA Hospice and Dr. Peter Oppenheim.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.