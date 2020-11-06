Willie and Ida Vigna



Salinas - The Cirelli and Vigna Families mark the passing of an inseparable Italian-American couple who embodied the California immigrant success story: Willie and Ida Vigna of Salinas. On Sunday, October 20, 2019 shortly before 2 p.m. Ida "Rita" (Cirelli) Vigna peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by family. She had recently turned 87. The earth may be a quieter place in her absence, but the heavens just got a little livelier! Less than eight months later on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 3 a.m. William "Willie" Vigna passed peacefully just shy of his 91st birthday. Dementia not only robbed him of his memories of people, places, time and facts, ultimately it took away the memory of how to swallow.



While their home was humble, their lives were interesting and adventurous. They moved as a young couple from Liguria, Italy to California, eventually settling in Salinas. There they raised two sons and enjoyed spending time with friends and family sharing their passion for gardening, mushroom hunting and dancing. They shared 67 years of marriage.



They were preceded in death by their eldest son Anthony Vigna as well as all of their siblings. Together, they leave behind their younger son William "Bill" Vigna Jr., daughter-in-law Kimberly Vigna, only grandson Anthony Joseph Vigna, nieces Angie (Venuti) Massey and Carla (Cirelli) Kasper and nephews Michael Venuti, Gene Cirelli, Larry Cirelli here in California. Their loss is felt by many, many other family and friends around the world.



Ida and Willie will eventually be laid to rest, as they requested in a private service, in their niche at the Garden of Memories in Salinas once the family is able to negotiate the evolving COVID-19 guidelines.









