Wylie Winfred Mitchell
Salinas - On a quiet Sunday evening, September 29th, 2019, Wylie Winfred Mitchell passed away in the comfort of his Harper Canyon home holding the hand of his bride of 61 years, Camille. He was 81 years old.
Wylie was born August 25, 1938 in Weona, Arkansas to William Erwin and Audra Cecil Mitchell. In 1945, the Mitchell's moved West, cementing themselves as part of the legacy of Midwest farming families who grew roots in Salinas.
Wylie attended Salinas High and Hartnell College, where he forged lifelong relationships and lasting connections. Though most will tell you it was the charisma of his sparkling blue eyes, movie star hair, and fashion sense, combined with a post-depression work ethic that allowed him to rise from humble beginnings working Mel's Drive-in to a successful career as a commercial real estate broker.
He seemed to know everyone, and likewise, everyone seemed to know him. Witty, sharp, and blunt, he had a reputation among his family for out-of-pocket stories and coined phrases known affectionately as "Wylieisms". Wylie loved his beautiful wife, his family, and the town that allowed him to achieve his American dream. In his words, "From Arky to walking in high cotton." He believed in Salinas, and was a driving force of its progress. He was active in the Salinas Chamber of Commerce, Old Town Salinas Association, Salvation Army, Elks Lodge #614, and served as District Governor for Rotary International. The only thing stronger than his faith in his hometown, was his devotion to a higher power.
He is reunited with his parents William and Audra, sisters Gwetholyn Mitchell and Marge Lehman, brothers Coleman and James Lee, and his grandson, Wylie Howard Mitchell (Smiley Wylie).
Wylie is remembered by his wife Camille, his sisters Bea (Bill) Jones, Carolyn (R.L.) Wagner, his children Kemberli (Ted) Colunga of Chico, Kori (Dennis) Spencer of Salinas, Wylie (Patricia) of Salinas, Lance (Anne) of Hayden, Idaho, his grandchildren Audra (Brian) Ferris, Christian (Lindsay) Colunga, Colin Spencer, Harrison Spencer, Haden Mitchell, Margot Mitchell, and his great-grandsons, Walter and Duke Ferris.
The Family thanks VNA Hospice for their compassion and outstanding care.
The viewing will take place Sunday, October 6th from 1-5pm with a 5pm Rosary to follow at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St. Salinas, CA. 93901.The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 7th at 11am at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Avenue, Spreckels, CA. 93962 with burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Prunedale, CA. 93907.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial donations can be made to .
A Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming months.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 4, 2019