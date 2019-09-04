|
Yolanda Murrieta Camacho
Salinas - Yolanda Murrieta Camacho, 74, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born in Mexicali, Baja California on April 9, 1945 and moved to California after marrying her husband. She became a proud U.S. Citizen and never forgot to vote. She worked in the Ag industry for over 20 years and had her own floristry business for 4 years, but her most cherished job was being a grandmother to her "Tesoros".
Yolanda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Alberto Camacho, children Yolanda (Lorenzo) Irinco and Francisco Camacho; grandchildren Marissa, Estephan, Sebastian, and Sophia; great-grandchildren Adan and Xander.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1pm-9pm at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N Sanborn Rd. Salinas.
Rosary will be held Sunday at the Mortuary Chapel at 7:00 PM.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Dr., Salinas.
Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in memory of Yolanda Murrieta Camacho to UCSF Memory and Aging Center https://memory.ucsf.edu/about/support-us or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Arrangements entrusted to the Healey Mortuary. www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 4, 2019