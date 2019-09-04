Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Madonna Del Sasso Church
320 E. Laurel Dr.
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Camacho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Murrieta Camacho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Murrieta Camacho Obituary
Yolanda Murrieta Camacho

Salinas - Yolanda Murrieta Camacho, 74, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born in Mexicali, Baja California on April 9, 1945 and moved to California after marrying her husband. She became a proud U.S. Citizen and never forgot to vote. She worked in the Ag industry for over 20 years and had her own floristry business for 4 years, but her most cherished job was being a grandmother to her "Tesoros".

Yolanda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Alberto Camacho, children Yolanda (Lorenzo) Irinco and Francisco Camacho; grandchildren Marissa, Estephan, Sebastian, and Sophia; great-grandchildren Adan and Xander.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1pm-9pm at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N Sanborn Rd. Salinas.

Rosary will be held Sunday at the Mortuary Chapel at 7:00 PM.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Dr., Salinas.

Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in memory of Yolanda Murrieta Camacho to UCSF Memory and Aging Center https://memory.ucsf.edu/about/support-us or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/

Arrangements entrusted to the Healey Mortuary. www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now