Robert "Bob" Asbury Hicks (1923-2109) of Yardley, PA passed away on Friday, February 22nd, 2019. He was 95 years old.
Prior to moving back to Bucks County he resided on Canaan St in Carbondale.
Born in Honesdale, Pennsylvania to Robert and Anna Hoadley Hicks, Bob was the youngest of four children.
He graduated from Honesdale High School in 1941 and went on to serve in World War II in the United States Air Force in 1942. Bob served with the distinction of Staff Sergeant and flew over 50 combat missions throughout the European theater. He was redeployed in Asia in 1944, where he flew in the ball turret of a B-24 bomber throughout the Himalayan Mountains. After the war, Bob worked with Eastman Kodak Co. ('41-'43), General Motors ('46-'51), and U.S. Steel ('51-'85).
Bob was a beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, father-in-law, and friend. He is dearly missed.
He was and still is our hero.
Bob is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Golovko, and his son, Robert Hicks.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Roberts; children, Elizabeth "Liz" Hicks, Sophie (Trigger) Marchand, and Andrew "Andy" (Yvonne) Hicks; grandsons, Andrew and Seamus; and nieces and nephews, Allen, Aloris, Gary, and David.
A viewing and memorial service was held at James J Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pennsylvania on Monday, February 25th, 2019.
A full honors military service will be held at Canaan Corners Cemetery, 242 Owego Turnpike, Waymart, PA 18472 on May 18'2019 at noon.
Arrangements in Levittown and Carbondale were entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale, PA.
Published in Carbondale News from May 10 to May 11, 2019