Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Gallagher


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Gallagher Obituary
William F. Gallagher of Crystal Lake and Stroudsburg died Friday, August 9th after an illness.

Born on October 16, 1936 in Carbondale, son of the late Joseph and Beatrice Waters Gallagher. He is survived by his long-time companion, Mary Jane Drake of Stroudsburg and his children; Bill Gallagher, AJ Gallagher, Jaime Castoro, son-in-law, Frank Castoro; and grandchildren Jillian and Miles Castoro.

He is also survived by a large family of many nieces, nephews and numerous friends who will miss him.
Bill was a man whose happiness could be found in time well spent with his loving family and friends.

Throughout his 81 years, he was able to touch the lives of many through his numerous hobbies, which included golf (whether it be swinging 18 holes at Elkview or taking home the Green Jacket in putt-putt tournaments at Arlo's Tavern), pool leagues, auctions and other various ventures.

His enthusiasm for life was contagious, as he was and continues to be, a true light in the lives of others. May all who knew him think of him fondly by remembering a smile that could brighten any room and a wildly infectious laughter.
At his request there will be no services. Donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or St. Joseph Center in Scranton.
Published in Carbondale News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.