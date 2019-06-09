Aaron W. Lintecum, Jr., better known as Jake, of Woodlawn, age 46, passed away Thursday, June 6, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center, Independence, Virginia. Jake was born December 26, 1972 to Aaron W. Lintecum, Sr., and Brenda Hollingsworth Lintecum in Warren, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his mother Brenda Lintecum and sister Debbie Dorris.

Jake is survived by his wife Clarissa Lineberry Lintecum of the home; daughters Alexa Nichole Lintecum and Jessyka Abigail Grace Lintecum; son Aaron Woltz Lintecum III; father Aaron Woltz Lintecum, Sr; step son Brady Lineberry; mother-in-law Janice Jessup; and siblings Eddie Dorris, Judy Miller, Heather Coulson, Steve Miller, Joshua Lintecum and Jessica Lintecum.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Victory Way Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Quesinberry Bobbitt Cemetery in Fancy Gap, Virginia. The family will receive friends Tuesday at the church from 1:00 PM until service time.

Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made toward Jake's funeral expenses.

