AIDA MARIA PENZO READHILLSVILLE - Aida Maria Penzo Read, 105, of Hillsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born on August 8, 1914 in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. She was the daughter of the late Teresa Penzo and Herman Penzo. Aida, better known as "Gooma" to all who knew her, lived an amazing 105 years, starting out in the Dominican Republic, followed by New York City, Miami Florida, and Orlando, Florida, before spending her last twenty years in Fancy Gap, Virginia, next to her only son, Joe. Gooma was an independent spirit, living all of her years on her own, with an incredible love for her German Shepherds (and all animals), her plants and flowers, and her large extended family. She was well known for her lively spirit, her determination, her patriotism, her pride in her son and his Marine service, and her homemade tamales. Aida was preceded in death by her common law husband, Yran "Rene" Castillo; her son, Joseph Read, Sr. (her life); her sister, Helen Penzo; her nephew, Ray "Tiny" Penzo, Jr.; and her sister in law, Pat Penzo. She is survived by her brother, Rafael "Sonny" Penzo; four grandchildren (her heart): Joseph Read, Jr and his wife, Nancy, of Archer, Florida; Patrick Read, Sr. and his wife, Jeanna, of Woodlawn, Virginia; Thomas Read of West Jefferson, NC; and Kimberly Read Curran and her husband, Phil of Aldie, Virginia; 10 great-grandchildren: Jana, Hanna, Patrick, Jr ("Pappy"), Jamie, Cassie, Parker, Kaley, Chris, Jay & Brendan; 3 great-great grandchildren: Taylor, Jordan & Kylie Faye; a very special niece: Sherie Nunez; and her nephews: Dean Penzo and Jerry Penzo. There was a graveside service held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Bluemont Presbyterian Church Cemetery. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Aida's name, please consider your local Humane Society or animal shelter, and The Gary Sinise Foundation. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.