Alan C. Kane, 79 of Sebring, FL, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. He was the son of Emily George Kane and Aloysius C. Kane, the brother of Michael L. Kane, father of Susan Kane and Deborah Backus and grandfather of Katelyn Monforte, Alyssa Pierce, Erin Job, and Brianna and Cierra Pierce. Mr. Kane was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Kane.
Mr. Kane was a gourmet chef and enjoyed cabinetry woodworking. He and Elizabeth built a beautiful home in the Virginia mountains where they spent their summers. Alan and Liz enjoyed their winters in Sebring, FL.
Per Mr. Kane's wishes there will be no services. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019