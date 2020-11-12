Alberta Lee Bowman, 95, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville. Mrs. Bowman was born in Chase City, VA to the late Albert and Leola Dize Higgins. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Crawford Bowman.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Barbara Meadows, Michael and Kim Bowman, Charlotte and Herbert Sasser, Catherine Shortridge, Carolyn Clark, and David and Karen Bowman; siblings, Dorothy Anderson, Edwin Higgins, Joyce Nelson, and Patricia Peskett; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Morris Family Cemetery with Pastor Danielle Goad officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.