Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Howlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Lois Howlett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Lois Howlett Obituary

Alice Lois Howlett, 85, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Carrington Place at Rural Retreat. Mrs. Howlett was born in Hillsville, VA to the late John Erastus and Nina Gertrude Beasley Lovell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Earl Howlett; daughter, Alice Earlene Sumner; brother, William Lovell; and sisters, Gladys Marie Bryant, Ruth York, and Obediah Newman.

She is survived by a daughter, Wilma Johnson and boyfriend, Greg Morgan.

Burial will take place at Mountain Plains Cemetery. There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now