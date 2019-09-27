|
Alice Lois Howlett, 85, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Carrington Place at Rural Retreat. Mrs. Howlett was born in Hillsville, VA to the late John Erastus and Nina Gertrude Beasley Lovell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Earl Howlett; daughter, Alice Earlene Sumner; brother, William Lovell; and sisters, Gladys Marie Bryant, Ruth York, and Obediah Newman.
She is survived by a daughter, Wilma Johnson and boyfriend, Greg Morgan.
Burial will take place at Mountain Plains Cemetery. There will be no services at this time.
