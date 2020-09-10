Alma N. Marshall, Woodlawn, VA, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. She was born December 8, 1930 in Hillsville, VA to the late Claude Swanson "Bill" and Laura Burnett Newman. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Troy E. Marshall; sisters, Opal Carico and Vera McGrady; and brothers, Paul Swanson Newman, Olen Newman, and Donald Newman. Surviving are sisters Mary Ann Combs of Hillsville and Debbie McCraw of Galax. Alma is also survived by her devoted children Randolph Marshall (Paige Martin Marshall) of Linden, NC, Susan Marshall (Charles Dorman, Jr) of Carolina Beach, NC, and Dennis Marshall (Carla G. Marshall) of Unionville, VA. Three grandchildren, Ryan Marshall, Ashley Van Hoven and Tyler Marshall, and two great-granddaughters also survive.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Church Cemetery, 128 Forest Oak Road, Woodlawn, VA 24381