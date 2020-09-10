1/
Alma N. Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alma N. Marshall, Woodlawn, VA, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. She was born December 8, 1930 in Hillsville, VA to the late Claude Swanson "Bill" and Laura Burnett Newman. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Troy E. Marshall; sisters, Opal Carico and Vera McGrady; and brothers, Paul Swanson Newman, Olen Newman, and Donald Newman. Surviving are sisters Mary Ann Combs of Hillsville and Debbie McCraw of Galax. Alma is also survived by her devoted children Randolph Marshall (Paige Martin Marshall) of Linden, NC, Susan Marshall (Charles Dorman, Jr) of Carolina Beach, NC, and Dennis Marshall (Carla G. Marshall) of Unionville, VA. Three grandchildren, Ryan Marshall, Ashley Van Hoven and Tyler Marshall, and two great-granddaughters also survive.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Church Cemetery, 128 Forest Oak Road, Woodlawn, VA 24381



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved