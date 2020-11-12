1/
Amira Lyric Barber
Amira Lyric Barber, 16, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Amira was born in Maryland on January 4, 2004. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Tammy Howell Fleeman and Brad; siblings, Aliciana Fleeman, Ciarra Fleeman, Elijah Fleeman and Mailani Barber; maternal grandfather, Earl Mayberry; and paternal grandmother, Wilda Wilson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Mr. Sam Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 until 11:00 AM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.


Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
