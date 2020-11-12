Amira Lyric Barber, 16, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Amira was born in Maryland on January 4, 2004. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Tammy Howell Fleeman and Brad; siblings, Aliciana Fleeman, Ciarra Fleeman, Elijah Fleeman and Mailani Barber; maternal grandfather, Earl Mayberry; and paternal grandmother, Wilda Wilson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Mr. Sam Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 until 11:00 AM.