Andrew Neil Duncan, 45, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home. Mr. Duncan was born in Radford, VA on August 31, 1974. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Edwards Duncan.

Survivors include his son, Mason Duncan; step-daughter and spouse, Miranda and Sam Keene; father, Thomas Duncan; sister and brother-in-law, Alicia and Charles Lane; grandchildren, Emma Keene and Avery Keene; mother of Mason and Miranda, Niki Duncan; and special niece and nephew, Olivia Lane and Dalton Lane.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 3:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mason Duncan for his college education. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.