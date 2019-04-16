Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Ross Gillespie

Obituary Flowers

Angela Ross Gillespie Obituary

Angela Ross Gillespie, 51, of Austinville, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her residence. Angela was born in Galax, Virginia on April 14, 1968. She was preceded in death by her mother Sandra Mays Ross.

Survivors include her children, Justan Killion of Galax, Shauna Tison of Saltville, and Dalton Gillespie of Saltville; father, Wayne Ross of the home; husband, Steve Gillespie; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Melissa Ross of Galax; half-brothers, Danny Reece of South Carolina, Jeremiah Edwards of Barren Springs of Barren Springs, Dustin Edwards of Dublin, Richard Johnson of Ferrum; half-sister, Cindy Price of Galax; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.