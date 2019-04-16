Angela Ross Gillespie, 51, of Austinville, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her residence. Angela was born in Galax, Virginia on April 14, 1968. She was preceded in death by her mother Sandra Mays Ross.

Survivors include her children, Justan Killion of Galax, Shauna Tison of Saltville, and Dalton Gillespie of Saltville; father, Wayne Ross of the home; husband, Steve Gillespie; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Melissa Ross of Galax; half-brothers, Danny Reece of South Carolina, Jeremiah Edwards of Barren Springs of Barren Springs, Dustin Edwards of Dublin, Richard Johnson of Ferrum; half-sister, Cindy Price of Galax; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.