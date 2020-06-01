Anita Frances Edwards, 53, of Ararat, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Preceded in death by her father, Sanford Harold Hall, Sr.; grandparents, Arnold and Hallie Guynn and Howard and Violet Hall. Survivors include her husband, Donnie Edwards of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon Edwards and Jerimiah Bowman; son, Joseph Donald Edwards; mother, Ima Hall Guynn Lindsey; four grandchildren, Noah Bowman, Thomas Bowman, Hunter Edwards, and Kailey Edwards; two brothers, Harold Hall and Tony Hall; two sisters, Mary Lowe and Darlene Sumner. A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Easter Family Cemetery with Rev. Tim Guynn officiating. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Edwards family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.