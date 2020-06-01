Anita Frances Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Frances Edwards, 53, of Ararat, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Preceded in death by her father, Sanford Harold Hall, Sr.; grandparents, Arnold and Hallie Guynn and Howard and Violet Hall. Survivors include her husband, Donnie Edwards of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon Edwards and Jerimiah Bowman; son, Joseph Donald Edwards; mother, Ima Hall Guynn Lindsey; four grandchildren, Noah Bowman, Thomas Bowman, Hunter Edwards, and Kailey Edwards; two brothers, Harold Hall and Tony Hall; two sisters, Mary Lowe and Darlene Sumner. A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Easter Family Cemetery with Rev. Tim Guynn officiating. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Edwards family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved