Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Anita Shupe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Shupe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita G. Shupe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anita G. Shupe Obituary

Anita G. Shupe, 87, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Hillsville Rehabilitation and Health Center. Mrs. Shupe was born in Carroll County to the late John and Ila Mae Goad Shumate. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Shupe.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Velma Shupe of Myrtle Beach, SC and Terry Shupe of Radford; brother, Johnny Joe Shumate of Hillsville; grandchildren Grayson Lineberry of Stuart and Amanda Shupe Martin of Dublin; great-grandchildren, Jordan Martin and Andrew Martin both of Dublin; and nephew and spouse, Joe and Nicole Shumate of Hillsville.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Wayne Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Bolen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now