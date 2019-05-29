Anita G. Shupe, 87, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Hillsville Rehabilitation and Health Center. Mrs. Shupe was born in Carroll County to the late John and Ila Mae Goad Shumate. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Shupe.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Velma Shupe of Myrtle Beach, SC and Terry Shupe of Radford; brother, Johnny Joe Shumate of Hillsville; grandchildren Grayson Lineberry of Stuart and Amanda Shupe Martin of Dublin; great-grandchildren, Jordan Martin and Andrew Martin both of Dublin; and nephew and spouse, Joe and Nicole Shumate of Hillsville.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Wayne Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Bolen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.