Annie Marie Goad, 91, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center. Mrs. Goad was born in Carroll County to the late Levi and Louisa Vass. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Elder Rush Goad.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Belford Lawson of Hillsville; grandchildren and spouses, Randy and Crystal Padgett of Hillsville, Curt Lawson of Fancy Gap, Russell Lawson of Summersville, NC, and Craig and Jennifer Lawson of Hillsville; great-grandchildren, Haleigh Pruett, Kasie Padgett, Andy Lawson, Jordan Upchurch, Ashton Lawson, Courtney Lawson, Bradley Lawson, and Alyssa Lawson; and great-great-grandchildren, Declan Gantt and Graham Gantt.

A graveside service with burial following will be held at Independence Cemetery on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ricky Bedwell officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.